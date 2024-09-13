AMC releases new teaser and poster for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol'

AMC released an all-new teaser to the spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol on Friday, plus a pair of posters teasing the onscreen reunion of Norman Reedus' and Melissa McBride's respective title characters.

The posters sport complimentary images: one shows Reedus' character looming large in the frame, with McBride's image smaller, in his center. McBride's poster shows the opposite perspective.

Meanwhile, the new teaser shows Reedus' Daryl fighting in France and his long-lost friend in country searching for him, amid the Franco zombie apocalypse. "I have come a very long way," she's heard saying in voice-over.

A tagline for the series teases "Fight to reunite," because the pair won't likely share the screen until this season winds up. But fear not, fans: The forthcoming third season of The Book of Daryl will have the pair fighting side-by-side in Spain.

As reported, the third season is underway in Madrid with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol debuts Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+.

