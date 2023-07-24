Amazon Studios drops teaser trailer to 'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V'

On Monday, July 24, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television dropped the teaser trailer to its The Boys spinoff Gen V.

The series, which debuts globally on Friday, September 29, centers on the students of Godolkin University, the institution run by Vought International, the company who created the superhero team The Seven.

The show's title refers to Compound V, the chemical that Vought secretly injected into babies, imbuing them with superpowers they grew up to think were God-given.

However, Gen V centers on the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about the chemical, after the lid was blown off the experimentation in the events of The Boys.

"These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking," Amazon teases. "They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

Billed as a "safe space" for the students to "thrive," the teaser shows it's anything but with the cutthroat rivalries and cliques of any elite school — except Yale and Harvard don't have super-powered students.

The series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others.

Gen V also features recurring guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter and appearances from The Boys' Jessie T. Usher (Reggie Franklin/A-Train), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neumann) and Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett).

