'Alice and Steve' stars talk ruining the friendship in new Hulu series

Yali Topol Margalith, Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker attend the 'Alice and Steve' premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 4, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker are ruining the friendship in the new Hulu comedy series Alice and Steve. The two star as the titular best friends whose relationship is tested when Steve starts dating Alice's adult daughter, Izzy.

It’s being described as a “wrong com” instead of a rom-com, but Walker tells ABC Audio that while her character, Alice, might call it that, she believes it’s more nuanced.

“I think it's hugely problematic and going to, you know, [be] a grenade that blows up everybody's lives. But I don’t think it’s wrong,” she says of the relationship between Steve and the 26-year-old Izzy.

“No one is right and nobody is wrong completely, but everyone behaves appallingly at times,” she adds. “And yet you understand them and sympathize with them, I think.”

Clement says there’s “a lot of gray area” in terms of the characters’ behavior, and while he doesn’t necessarily relate to Steve, he at least feels for him.

“He is extremely lonely when we begin, and he's just lost a good friend, a mutual friend of his and Alice’s,” Clement says. “And so he's thinking about his entire life at that moment.”

All six episodes of Alice and Steve are now streaming on Hulu.

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