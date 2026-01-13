Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in 'The Fear of 13'

Adrien Brody on the poster for the Broadway play 'The Fear of 13.' (Seaview, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions)

Adrien Brody has two Oscars, but could he be looking to earn a Tony?

The actor will make his Broadway debut in the new play The Fear of 13. He will star alongside Tessa Thompson, who also makes her Broadway debut in the upcoming stage production.

The Fear of 13 is written by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. It's based on the 2015 documentary film, which was directed by David Sington. This upcoming Broadway staging of Ferrentino's work will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The play tells the true story of Nick Yarris (Brody), who spends over two decades on death row for a murder he says he did not commit. Its story is told through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie (Thompson), who listens as Nick tells the story of his life.

"As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination," according to an official synopsis.

Performances start at New York City's James Earl Jones Theatre on March 19, with an opening night set for April 15.

Additionally, The Fear of 13 has partnered with the not-for-profit organization Innocence Project, which has a mission to free those who are innocent, prevent wrongful convictions and create fair, compassionate and equitable systems of justice for all people.

Yarris was the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence. Christina Swarms, who was one of his attorneys, currently serves as executive director of Innocence Project.

Tickets will be available for purchase staring on Jan. 20 for an Amex presale. A fan presale starts on Jan. 22, while general tickets will become available on Jan. 23.

