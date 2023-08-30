Adam Driver drives to win in teaser to Michael Mann's 'Ferrari'

On Wednesday, August 30, independent movie company NEON released the teaser to Ferrari, the anticipated biopic about legendary supercar designer Enzo Ferrari, which was directed by Heat's Michael Mann.

Set in the summer of 1957, Adam Driver plays Enzo as he, his marriage, his legacy and his company are in crisis.

"Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura (Penelope Cruz) built from nothing ten years earlier," the studio teases.

"Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley). Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia."

The teaser, made up of silent vignettes of Enzo's life in crisis — and of course some pulse-pounding racing scenes — has one line of dialogue at its close. "If you get into one of my cars, you get in to win," Driver says.

Ferrari bet it all on the race, but 40 miles from the finish line, the Ferrari 335 S crewed by driver Alfonso de Portago and navigator Edmund Nelson blew a tire and smashed into a telephone pole, killing both men. The careening wreck fatally mowed down nine spectators. The 1957 race also claimed the life of another driver that same year, leading the Italian government to permanently ban the Mille Miglia.

The film speeds into theaters December 25.

