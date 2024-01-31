'Abbott Elementary' launching national Lunch Break tour to help underserved schools

While ABC's Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary had been donating a portion of its budget to supporting students in need since it first hit the air, the producers are taking it a step further ahead of show's third season premiere on February 7.

ABC Audio has learned that on Thursday the Lunch Break with Abbott Elementary National Tour gets rolling in New York City.

According to the network, "The tour features a giant, street legal Abbott Elementary lunch box that will hit the road, traveling through 18 states from one side of the country to the other, starting in New York and ending in Los Angeles."

Along the way, "The tour will be making stops to treat teachers in underserved school districts to a celebratory meal, and other goodies, to help spread joy and show our appreciation."

At each stop, school staffers will be given special Abbott lunch boxes filled with beverages and food from local businesses, as well as a tote bag filled with school and desk supplies.

In total, the tour will be distributing more than 10,000 school supply items to teachers across the country.

Along the way, the lunchbox on wheels will be stopping by landmarks in some of the bigger cities, so be on the lookout for some Instagram opportunities — and the chance for your snap to be featured on the show's official social pages using the tag @abbottelemabc.

The Lunch Break with Abbott Elementary National Tour takes off in New York, with stops planned in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Dallas before the tour ends in Los Angeles on February 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.