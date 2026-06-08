79th annual Tony Awards: The winners

The 79th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Pink, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and carried live on CBS.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best play
Liberation
Best musical
Schmigadoon!
Best revival of a play
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best revival of a musical
Ragtime
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
John Lithgow, Giant
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Best direction of a play
Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best direction of a musical
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best book of a musical
Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!
Best original score
Music and lyrics: Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!
Best choreography
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!
Best scenic design of a play
Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best scenic design of a musical
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys
Best costume design of a play
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels
Best costume design of a musical
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best lighting design of a play
Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best lighting design of a musical
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Best sound design of a play
Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best sound design of a musical
Kai Harada, Ragtime
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