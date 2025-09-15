77th Emmys: 'The Pitt' wins outstanding drama series

Cast and crew accept the outstanding drama series award for 'The Pitt' onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Mary Pat Thompson

The Pitt won the Emmy for outstanding drama series during Sunday night's 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The HBO Max series won the top award of the night for its debut season. In total, the show won five Emmys, including outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Noah Wyle.

Two other actors also won for their performances in season 1 of The PittKatherine LaNasa won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, while Shawn Hatosy won outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

The Pitt follows one 15-hour shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital's emergency room. Each of the first season's 15 episodes follows one hour of the shift. Wyle stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the head of the unit, who grapples with grief as he goes about his work day.

Producer R. Scott Gemmill took to the stage to accept the outstanding drama series award for The Pitt. It was presented by five of the stars of the Law & Order franchise — Mariska HargitayChristopher MeloniIce CubeTony Goldwyn and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Also nominated in the outstanding drama series category were AndorThe DiplomatThe Last of UsParadiseSeveranceSlow Horses and The White Lotus.

