76th Emmys: Emmy hosts Eugene and Dan Levy poke fun at the nominees during show opening

The 76th Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles Sunday night, with Schitt's Creek father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy hosting the festivities.
Saying it was a special night for him, Eugene talked about playing dads on TV and in movies, telling his son the "most rewarding dad role ever has been being your dad," and then after a pause, adding, "…in Schitt's Creek," noting it earned him his first acting Emmy.
There were also plenty of jokes about this year's nominees. One of the biggest laughs came at the expense of The Bear, the most nominated comedy in history. Eugene said that while people would expect them to make a joke about whether The Bear was really a comedy, "In the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes."
