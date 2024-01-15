75th Emmys: Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson win for Supporting and Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson won the Emmys for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Leading Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively, during Monday night's 75th annual Emmy Awards ceremony.

Edebiri won the first award of the night for her work on The Bear, which was presented by Christina Applegate. Applegate received a standing ovation as she walked on stage. "You're totally shaming my disability," the actress, who has MS, joked, before telling the crowd they could sit down.

Edebiri was nominated alongside Alex Borstein, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham and Jessica Williams.

TV icon Carol Burnett presented Brunson with her award for her role on Abbott Elementary, which she accepted with tears in her eyes. Brunson was nominated alongside Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Lyonne and Jenna Ortega.

