25 years later: Where are the cast of Lizzie McGuire?

25 years ago this week, January 12th, 2001, Disney Channel aired the premiere episode of Lizzie McGuire, introducing audiences to Hilary Duff’s iconic, relatable teen character navigating middle school with her animated alter-ego providing inner commentary. The show became a cultural phenomenon, sparking nostalgia and celebrations online for its influence on a generation.
Although we never got the reboot we were promised in 2020, here’s what the cast has been up to over the last 25 years.
Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire)
Duff continued on after the show starring in a handful of major movies in the easrly 2000’s including A Cinderella Story (2004), Raise Your Voice (2004), The Perfect Man (2005), Material Girls (2006), War, Inc.(2008), Stay Cool (2009), and What Goes Up (2009).
She also released five studio albums and announced in late 2025 she will be releasing her newest album, luck... or something in 2026. Duff released the single “Mature” back in November and is releasing her newest single, “Roommates” on January 15th, 2026.
In addition to new music, most recently Duff starred in 2 seasons of the Hulu series How I Met Your Father. She is married to musician Matthew Koma and has three children.
Lalaine (Miranda Sanchez)
Lalaine starred in the series as Lizzie McGuire’s best friend, Miranda Sanchez. During the show’s run, Lalaine appeared in two episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and also dropped her own solo album.
After her role as Miranda, she appeared in Promised Land (2004), Her Best Move (2007), Royal Kill(2009), Easy A (2010), and One Night Alone (2018).
In 2010 Lalaine briefly became the bassist for Vanity Theft, but left the band after a year.
Most recently, she costarred in the film, Definition Please (2020), where she played the best friend of a former spelling bee champion.
Although the 38 year old mostly keeps out of the spotlight these days, in 2024 she narrated the audiobook for Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel’s Tween Empire. The non-fiction book details the inner workings, conflicts, and cultural impact of the Disney Channel during its peak in the 2000s, featuring interviews with former executives, creatives, and stars like Miley Cyrus and Zendaya.
Adam Lamberg (David “Gordo” Gordon)
After Lamberg’s role ended with The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003), he appeared in the films When Do We Eat? (2005) and Beautiful Loser (2008). He wrapped up his acting career and attended the University of California, Berkeley. Currently Lamberg does fundraising and special events consulting in New York City.
Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire)
Thomas went on to appear in episodes ofThe Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Cory in the House, Cold Case, House, Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, NCIS, CSI: NY, Storytellers, S.W.A.T., and more.
The actor is now married to Erin Brown Thomas, since September 17, 2011.
Most recently, Thomas was seen at the LA special screening of Paramount Pictures’ “Primate” and 2 days ago posted via TikTok about the monumental 25 year anniversary of Lizzie McGuire.
Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire)
Following playing Hillary’s mother, Todd appeared in the American Girl film Lea to the Rescue (1026), and The Last Champion (202), which she co-wrote with her husband Glenn Withrow and their daughter, Ivy.
According to her website, Todd is also an acting teacher.
Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire)
After wrapping up the series Carradine remained in the spotlight, appearing in many films including Supercross(2005), Tooth and Nail (2007), Sex and Breakfast (2007), Django Unchained (2012), and most recently The Night They Came Home (2024).
Ashlie Brillault (Kate Sanders)
After retiring her role as Lizzie’s arch-nemesis, Brillault ended her acting career and turned her attention to law where she earned a law degree from the University of Denver. She did, however, plan to appear in the 2020 rebut and conducted a table read for her iconic bra episode.
Today, Brillault lives with her husband, Joe, and daughter in Southern California.
Clayton Snyder (Ethan)
Following Lizzie McGuire, Snyder graduated from Pepperdine University with a BA in Film Studies, returning to acting with a guest spot on NCIS among other TV series. More recently he starred in The Reunion (2017) and Ham on Rye (2019).
In 2020, Snyder married actress Allegra Edwards (pictured above) and in 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together.