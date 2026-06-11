'24 Jump Street' is officially in the works

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' '21 Jump Street' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on March 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A third installment in the 21 Jump Street movie franchise is a go.

Producer Neal H. Moritz revealed the news in an Instagram post, with a photo of the script for 24 Jump Street. "It took so long to make we had to skip one," the script's cover page reads.

21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, was released in 2012, followed by its sequel, 22 Jump Street, in 2014.

As the photo of the script reveals, Hill co-wrote 24 Jump Street along with Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy.

"A picture says a thousand words!" Moritz captioned the photo.

Variety reports Hill, Tatum and Ice Cube are in talks to return as stars of the new film.

The first Jump Street film, a reboot of the 1980s TV series starring Johnny Depp, saw Hill and Tatum playing cops who go undercover at a high school. The sequel had them graduating to an undercover mission at a college.

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