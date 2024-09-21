19-year-old Afro-Soul, R&B artist Osé releases new music, hopes to inspire others

ATLANTA – Versatile R&B and Afro-Soul artist Osé is focused on inspiring others with her music, strong work ethic, and her genuine spirit in the same way that she has been inspired by her biggest musical influences.

The 19-year-old singer was born in Nigeria, raised in Toronto, Canada and calls Atlanta her “second home.” She loves different genres of music and showing her passion for the many different cultures around her.

Osé discovered her passion for music when she was just 4 years old. She also learned how to play the drums and piano at a young age. She got her first start in music in her church RCCG International Christian Center in Manitoba, Canada.

“My mother was a music director in the church choir and I was always there,” she said. “I did a lot of shows in church, but also in school. One of my first performances in school was for one of my old favorite music teachers. I have a lot of great memories with her. She taught me a lot, including how to play the drums.”

She described herself as an “afro-soul and r&b artist and songwriter.”

“I love music expression through art. Afro-soul is the perfect medium between afro-beats and soul. They both have so much meaning to me. I wouldn’t call my sound afro-beats. From the writing to the way I flow on the beat is very soulful,” she said.

She named Brandy, Summer Walker, SZA, Tems, H.E.R. Burna Boy and Whiz Kid. and many other musical heavyweights among her biggest influences. She says she listens to all music and there is no limit to what she listens to.

“A lot of the artists that I enjoy listening to, they always have an overall message and a key takeaway,” she said. “Being a character in my music is something I enjoy. I love telling other people’s stories and I love telling my own stories.”

When she got to high school, Osé said she was a big theatre kid. That is when she began considering a career in music.

“I could sing all my life, but it was really taking that first step into starting my career. It was the missing link to everything happening. In 2019, I got the lead role in the school play Hercules. After the show that night, I was so elated. On the way home, my mom told me that this stage was too small for me and we had to make it happen.”

That same night, Osé said she found a studio in Toronto. She wrote her first song during the summer of 2019. In her free time, she loves spending time with family and friends, relaxing and going to school.

She is currently a major in law and minor in music at a university in Canada.

“I’m a full-time student and full time artist. Sometimes I feel like Hannah Montana living a double life,” she said. “Honesty, I feel like it is important to prioritize and take care of your body and take care of business.”

Osé has her debut EP coming out soon titled, ‘Feels Like Home.’ Osé recently released a new song called “24 Hours” and recently performed “Makaveli” in Atlanta.

“The word home being attributed to Nigeria because it is my home,” she said. “It is also a reflection of what making a home felt like for a Nigerian kid coming to Toronto,” she said. “Creating Nigerian communities in Toronto and being inspired by that makes my sound what it is. There is no definitive sound in Toronto. You can see that in the way that Drake performs on tracks.”

While Toronto and Nigeria still feels like home to Osé, Atlanta really feels like a second home and she loves the community here.

“Atlanta feels like family. One of the biggest things in my music is really community and family,” she said. “My little brothers are featured on a lot of the records on my EP. I’ve done a lot of work here. Atlanta has a lot of creatives that I really admire.”

