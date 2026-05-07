Independent Contributor

Why wrongful death law is often misunderstood by the public

Wrongful death law is one of the most misunderstood areas of civil litigation, and that confusion costs grieving families. In civil cases like these, the burden of proof is lower than in criminal homicide cases. Most states also put limits on who can file and shorten the time frame to as little as one year from the date of death.

More than 222,000 Americans died from unintentional injuries in 2023, making accidents the third leading cause of death behind heart disease and cancer, according to the CDC. When these deaths occur because of another party's negligence, there might be a wrongful death case.

Misunderstandings surrounding wrongful death law make navigating legal complexities surrounding such cases difficult for those without a background in law. This article explores in more detail some of the biggest misconceptions in wrongful death claims.

Wrongful Death Isn't a Criminal Case

One of the biggest sources of confusion about wrongful death law is that people think it's similar to a homicide case. Homicide is a criminal case; a wrongful death case is a civil matter.

A criminal case penalizes the defendant on behalf of the state, and evidence must prove homicide beyond a reasonable doubt. In wrongful death claims, on the other hand, someone claims money on behalf of the survivors.

These cases use the lower preponderance-of-the-evidence standard. In practice, this means a defendant can be acquitted of homicide and still lose a civil suit on the same facts.

Who Can File a Wrongful Death Claim

People often overestimate how many people involved in a case can make a wrongful death claim. While it differs per state, many states require wrongful death claims to be made only by specific individuals.

This means not every grieving family member can claim under the wrongful death law. Some states require the personal representative of the estate to file on behalf of beneficiaries.

Others list eligible parties in a strict order, usually starting with a surviving spouse and moving down to children or parents if no spouse exists.

The Clock Runs Faster Than Expected

According to the Cornell Law School, statutes of limitations for wrongful death claims are usually short. Many states give families only one to three years from the date of death to file.

Those who miss the window are often dismayed to discover the claim is gone, even if the liability is obvious. Some states extend the deadline for medical malpractice cases or claims against government entities, but those exceptions carry their own notice requirements that trip families up.

Don't Let Wrongful Death Law Misconceptions Decide the Case

These wrongful death law misconceptions tend to surface at the worst possible moment, when grieving families have no time for legal research. The sad reality is that valid claims often get dismissed before they reach a courtroom because of a missed deadline or a filing made by someone without proper standing.

Anyone considering a wrongful death claim should speak with a licensed attorney in their state quickly, since the procedural rules are unforgiving and understanding wrongful death laws isn't always intuitive.

If you'd like to learn more about similar topics, see our other blog posts.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.