The technology behind hurricane-resistant windows explained

Independent Contributor

Some reasons storm-proof windows or hurricane-resistant windows can protect your home include multi-layered glass construction, reinforced frames for extra strength, and pressure resistance.

Do you wish you had a better way to protect your home from the extreme weather conditions you have been experiencing almost all year round now? Everyone alive in the world right now has been noticing that the weather is just going berserk, not acting like it normally would.

Even USAFacts.org has said that natural weather disasters are becoming more common in the United States, with 23 events in the last five years! One way to protect your loved ones in these uncertain times is to use hurricane-resistant windows, also known as impact-resistant windows.

What is hurricane window technology all about, and how does it work?

Multi-Layered Glass Construction

Standard windows use a single pane of glass in their construction, whereas hurricane-resistant windows feature two or more layers bonded together.

Between these layers is a durable interlayer, often made from a material like polyvinyl butyral (PVB) or ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). This interlayer acts as a flexible adhesive that holds the glass together even if it cracks.

When impacted, the glass may break (it's not unbreakable). However, the glass will stick together, rather than shattering and injuring anyone who's nearby.

Reinforced Frames for Extra Strength

More than the layered glass, though, impact-resistant glass windows also have reinforced frames, giving them that added strength against hurricanes and other natural weather disasters.

These frames are engineered to withstand high pressure and resist warping or bending during strong winds. They are securely anchored to the structure of the home, ensuring that the entire window system remains intact during severe weather.

Make sure that you choose a reliable window company in Jacksonville to perform your storm-proof windows installation. You will want a warranty on the work as well.

Pressure Resistance and Testing Standards

Storm-proof windows are tested to meet strict performance standards. The tests will include real-world hurricane conditions with strong winds and impact from flying objects.

One common test involves launching a heavy object. such as a piece of wood. at the window to assess its ability to withstand impact. The window must remain intact and resist penetration to pass.

Also, during a hurricane, pressure changes occur rapidly, which causes standard windows to fail. However, these impact-resistant windows are tested under such pressure changes to resist breakage.

Homeowners benefit from such rigorous testing, feeling safe in their home due to the presence of hurricane-resistant windows.

Get Hurricane-Resistant Windows Installed in Your Home

There's no need to have standard windows installed in your home when you can have storm-proof ones instead. Hurricane-resistant windows have many benefits that a homeowner living in chaotic times will appreciate.

By understanding how they work, homeowners can see why hurricane-resistant windows are a smart and valuable investment for both safety and comfort.

Please read through related articles on our website and become more informed as a homeowner on a wide variety of topics.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.