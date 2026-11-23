Independent Contributor

Many Americans relocate every year, but driving your own vehicle might cost more than you think

Shipping your car often costs less than driving it across the country once gas, hotels, meals, tolls, and wear are totaled. Three car shipping quotes show you whether a fixed price beats your road-trip total. If it does, you also get several days back.

The U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey found that 11.6% of Americans moved in 2025. If you're planning a move of your own, your budget probably covers the truck and skips the car, until you're 600 miles into a 1,500-mile drive and booking your first hotel night. Ten minutes of math before you book anything shows you what that drive costs.

What Does Driving Your Own Car Really Cost on a Long-Distance Move?

Road trip expenses start with gas, yet they add up in four places. Total all four before you decide how your car gets to your new home.

Fuel

Divide the miles by your car's real fuel economy, then multiply by the price per gallon. A 1,500-mile drive in a car that gets 25 miles per gallon burns 60 gallons, and the pump prices along your route set the final number.

Hotels, Meals, and Tolls

A drive that long usually takes at least two nights on the road. Each night adds a room, dinner, and breakfast, and tolls on bridges and turnpikes show up along the way.

Wear, Tear, and Mileage

Every mile wears down your tires, brakes, and oil, and it lowers what your car sells for later. That loss in value is vehicle mileage depreciation, and a 1,500-mile trip adds it in just a few days.

Time and Income

Three days of driving might mean three unpaid days off work. If you earn $150 a day, that's $450 you'd count as part of the trip.

How Do You Compare Driving Costs Against a Shipping Quote?

Add fuel, lodging, meals, tolls, wear, and lost pay into one total. Then set that number next to the cost to ship a car.

For example, say fuel runs $240, two hotel nights run $320, meals and tolls run $180, and lost pay runs $450. That adds up to $1,190 before you count any wear on the car. A shipping quote of $1,100 would save you $90 and about three days.

If shipping lands at or below your total, it usually wins. If it comes in a little higher, the days you save could close the gap.

How Do You Request Car Shipping Quotes the Right Way?

Get at least three car shipping quotes from separate companies. For an interstate vehicle relocation, give each one the same pickup and delivery ZIP codes, the same vehicle details, and the same date range, so the prices match up.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), the federal agency that oversees trucking, says brokers only arrange the transport. It tells you to be suspicious of any website that doesn't make clear whether it's a broker or a transporter. Compare the total you'd pay, since auto moving rates that look alike can split apart once fees get added.

Ask each company these questions before you accept a price:

Whether the price is binding or only an estimate

Which fees could be added at pickup or delivery

What the insurance covers and who pays the deductible

What happens if delivery runs late

Whether fuel surcharges or storage charges apply

Lower Your Shipping Price and Protect Yourself Before Paying

A lower price and a safer deal can go together. Two quick steps cover both.

Ways to Lower the Quote

You can often trim a quote without picking a weaker company. These choices usually help:

Open transport, which usually costs less than enclosed

Flexible pickup dates that help a carrier fit your car onto a planned route

Booking early, before the spring and summer moving rush

Written quotes from rival companies to use when you negotiate

Checks Before You Pay

The lowest number deserves a second look. Check the company's registration before you send any money. The FMCSA says brokers and interstate transporters must register and get a federal number called an MC Docket number. It tells you to avoid any company that doesn't show that number on its website.

Before you book professional auto transport, search that number in the agency's carrier search. Then read the contract and confirm what happens if pickup or delivery slips.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Should I Pay for Car Shipping?

Paying by card lets you watch your account closely. The FMCSA tells card users to confirm that only the amount they approved was charged. Check your statement the same day the company bills you.

Where Can I Report a Problem With a Car Shipping Company?

You can file a complaint with the federal government. According to the eligible complaints page, consumers can report an auto transporter that failed to provide agreed services, used deceptive practices, or operated without proper authority or required insurance. You can file a complaint at complaint.fmcsa.dot.gov or call 1-888-DOT-SAFT.

Should I Take Photos Before Pickup?

Yes. Take dated photos of every side, the roof, and the odometer before the carrier loads your car, and again at delivery. Those pictures give you proof if you spot new damage.

Can I Leave Belongings in the Car?

Ask the company for its rule in writing before pickup. Then you'll know what to remove and what you can keep, and you'll have a record if a question comes up later.

Should I Keep Copies of My Paperwork?

Yes. Save the written quote, the signed contract, and the condition report from pickup and delivery in one folder, on paper or on your phone. If a problem comes up, you can show exactly what the company agreed to, and you'll have the details ready for a complaint.

Total Up the Drive Before You Pack the Car

Driving your own car on a long move adds up quickly: fuel, hotel nights, meals, tolls, and mileage wear all land on your bill. Shipping swaps that variable total for a fixed price you can compare line by line.

Collect at least three car shipping quotes with identical details, check each company's MC and USDOT numbers, and choose the lowest total you trust. Ten minutes of comparing now can save you days on the road later.

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