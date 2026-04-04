How safety awareness plays a critical role in responsible firearm ownership

Independent Contributor

Anyone who owns or plans to own a gun should make safety awareness a priority. When handling a gun, treat it like it's loaded, even after checking it. Be aware of the direction you're pointing it in, keep it locked up, separate ammunition, and continuously refresh skills and training regardless of skill level.

According to Pew Research, 32% of Americans say they personally own a gun, and 72% of such owners cite personal protection as the top reason. With so many guns in the country, taking advantage of gun safety education is essential to avoiding accidents and guns ending up in the wrong hands.

Where Does Gun Safety Awareness Start?

Gun safety education starts by taking certified in-person courses at your local range. Some states, like Virginia, also have approved online alternatives, like American Firearms Training, but to receive a Virginia Concealed Handgun Permit, your training must be in-person.

Courses are available at all levels, from new gun owners to highly experienced shooters. Certified instructors teach courses on overall safety, training, and obtaining state-mandated concealed carry permits.

Consider women-only courses to focus on skills and safe handling. There are specialized safety programs for children and families to practice what to do if they find a firearm. Experienced shooters also have courses to keep refining their skills.

Why Should People Practice Responsible Gun Ownership?

Even if someone focuses on self-protection with gun ownership, it doesn't stop fatalities from occurring. Without proper storage, children can access these weapons and hurt themselves.

Intimate partner homicide and suicide can also increase with easy firearm access. Plus, someone can steal and use a gun from a legal owner and commit a crime.

What Are Some Basic Tips for Safe Gun Handling?

Storage is a main element of firearm safety tips, so keep your 44 mag brass locked in a safe or cabinet. Like all ammunition, it should be stored separately from the gun(s).

For extra protection, you can also utilize trigger locks and cable locks that can make firearms inoperable until unlocked with a key.

When holding a gun, even if you just checked it, never assume it's empty, so treat it like it's loaded. As a result, you should always keep it pointed in a safe direction, as it could accidentally go off and hurt someone. Your finger should remain off the trigger until you see your target and are aware of what is behind it.

There are three main categories of guns - handguns, rifles, and shotguns, along with specialized ones like flare guns and automatic weapons designed for combat. Learn your safety manual inside-out to understand how your particular weapon works.

Taking Gun Responsibility Seriously Helps Everyone

A gun isn't a toy, but a tool that you can use to protect your home. However, if you don't handle it properly, the results can be fatal. That is why you must practice safety awareness, starting with education courses, safe and separate storage at home for both the weapon and ammunition, and proper handling.

We hope this article helps you understand the responsibilities all gun owners have. Check our website for other news that can help your safety.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.