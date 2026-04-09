How to manage back pain for better health

Independent Contributor

If you're one of the many Americans living with lower back pain, now is the time to start practicing, invest in a healthier diet, develop good posture, buy ergonomic furniture, and possibly consult a chiropractor or neurosurgical specialist. Certain jobs can make one more susceptible to back pain, but proper lifting techniques and support, like back braces, can help prevent it.

According to the World Health Organization, low back pain affected 619 million people globally in 2020, and it's projected that cases will increase to a whopping 843 million by 2050, likely due to aging and population expansion. Instead of waiting for back pain to appear, preventive stretching, ergonomics, and maintaining a healthy weight are essential.

What Normally Causes Back Pain?

Poor posture, sitting all day, and being overweight can make you a prime back pain candidate. Accidents, especially in the workplace, such as slips and falls, strain from repetitive movements, and improper lifting, are also common culprits.

The physiological changes of age mean cerebrospinal fluid begins to decrease, and bones become more fragile due to lower density from bone breakdown naturally outpacing new bone formation or the onset of osteoporosis.

What Are Some Chronic Back Pain Solutions?

You don't have to take back pain lying down, as you can begin preventing and managing the existing problem through core strengthening exercises and lower back pain stretches.

Now is a good time to practice yoga stretching techniques, including:

Cat-cow stretches Knee-to-chest Spinal twists

Walking and swimming also help improve flexibility while strengthening back muscles.

The way you sit is as important as how often you sit, so invest in ergonomic furniture with adjustable heights, armrests, and lumbar support to maintain your back's natural S-curve. Avoid neck strain by positioning your computer screen at eye level if you have an office job, and don't forget to get up periodically to stretch.

Good posture should be a part of your regular daily habits, which include:

Sitting with your back straight Shoulders relaxed Knees at right angle Stand with weight evenly on both feet

Surgical Solutions

Whether you have a bulging disc vs herniated disc depends on whether the jelly-like inner layer of the disc pushes against the outer layer, causing it to press a nerve, or if the inner layer leaks from a crack; however, both cause pain.

Some treatments include:

Minimally invasive spine surgery, like microdiscectomy

Endoscopic discectomy (more invasive but needed when incontinence results from the issue).

Can Diet Be Part of Natural Back Pain Relief?

Absolutely, as losing extra pounds reduces spinal pressure. A healthy diet is part of natural back pain relief by providing nutrients for tissue repair, and you should avoid anti-inflammatory foods such as overly processed items and refined sugars. Don't forget to drink your water, as spinal discs need that hydration, especially for shock absorption.

Stand Tall and Avoid Common Pain

Understanding the causes and relief methods for back pain means you can immediately take steps to feel better or avoid the problem altogether. Start with natural solutions from stretches to better dieting, and being mindful of your posture, but know when to see a specialist for help.

We hope this article informs you on how to support your back and you can support our website by reading other engaging content.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.