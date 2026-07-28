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How to get your home storm-ready before bad weather hits

How to get your home storm-ready before bad weather hits

Some steps to take to become storm-ready are inspecting the roof on a regular basis, cleaning the gutters and downspouts, securing outdoor items, and checking windows and doors. This might seem like a lot of work, but it will ensure you aren't left vulnerable in a dangerous weather situation.

Climate change is making severe weather conditions more frequent and intense in the United States, according to NBC News.

Severe weather doesn't always give a warning before coming knocking on your door. Homeowners might not have enough time to prepare for a storm when that happens, unless they have been proactive about getting storm-ready.

Strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, hail, and other conditions can threaten your home's structure, but you can prepare for them before a storm arrives by following a storm-readiness plan.

Inspect The Roof

The roof is one of the most important parts of a home's storm protection system. It is one of the major structural parts of a home that protects you the most from bad weather.

Before severe weather season, homeowners should look for:

Visible damage

Missing or damaged shingles

Loose materials

Signs of leaks

Professional inspections may help identify problems that are difficult to see from the ground. Addressing small roof issues early may help prevent more significant damage during heavy rain or high winds.

Clean Gutters And Downspouts

Blocked gutters can cause water to collect around the roof and foundation.

Cleaning leaves, branches, and other debris from gutters and downspouts can help rainwater move away from the home more effectively. Downspouts should direct water away from the foundation whenever possible.

Good drainage can reduce the risk of water-related problems during periods of heavy rainfall.

Secure Outdoor Items

The following items can become dangerous during strong winds:

Outdoor furniture

Grills

Planters

Decorations

Before bad weather arrives, homeowners should bring lightweight items indoors or secure larger objects appropriately. Trimming weak or damaged branches may also reduce potential hazards around the property.

Taking these steps early can make preparation easier and safer.

Check Windows And Doors

Windows and exterior doors are important points of protection during severe weather. During storm prep, homeowners should inspect for:

Damaged glass

Loose frames

Worn seals

Depending on the property's location and local weather risks, storm shutters, impact-resistant windows, or other protective systems may provide additional protection. Get impact windows in Sarasota and protect the most vulnerable part of your home today.

Also, take a look at your garage doors and fortify them before a storm arrives, as they can also be vulnerable to storms.

Get Storm-Ready Before the Forecast Gets Dangerous

Being proactive should be a homeowner's forte, especially in a world like right now where extreme weather conditions are commonplace. Get storm-ready by following the steps listed above, and you can rest assured that you and your loved ones are safer in case of a dangerous storm.

Also, stock up on emergency supplies like duct tape, water, and energy bars before a storm. It's not going to be easy, but it will give you that peace of mind that you deserve.

Please check out related articles on storm safety on our website.