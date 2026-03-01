Garden experts reveal the best flowers for window boxes in full sun

Independent Contributor

Choosing the best flowers for window boxes in full sun can be a tricky DIY project. Beyond the sunlight needs, you'll need to consider the flower type and color scheme.

First things first: what are full sun flowers? These are plants that need at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. If you get that much sunlight, it's essential to opt for flowers capable of thriving in high-heat conditions.

How Do You Pick Flowers for a Window Box?

Full sun flowers come in many types of annuals and perennials. One design guideline that can help you choose them is called "thriller, filler, spiller":

Thriller : A tall flower that serves as the focal point

: A tall flower that serves as the focal point Filler : Flowers that fill the space between the thriller and the edges

: Flowers that fill the space between the thriller and the edges Spiller: Plants that drape over the edge of the window box

You'll also want to consider colors and textures. High-contrast color combos have an eye-catching impact, whereas complementary colors offer a softer look. Mixing leaf shapes and sizes will contribute to further depth and visual interest.

Flower window boxes can come in many types as well. For best results, choose a container in a style and material that fits your home's aesthetic.

What Flowers Grow Well in Full Sun Planters?

Ready to take a closer look at the specific plants that may fit your needs? Here are some classic examples of summer flowers for window boxes:

1. Marigolds

Beyond being a great insect repellent, marigolds make for handsome sunny window box plants. These annuals are filler plants that are easy to care for. They have a long blooming season and come in many sizes and shapes.

Marigolds are particularly popular as a way of providing a splash of color to your windows. From deep red to creamy white, they offer plenty of options.

2. Geraniums

No list of full sun flower options would be complete without geraniums. This colorful flower will stay upright while its leaves fill up the box with foliage. If you're deadheading geraniums regularly, they'll flower well into autumn.

A geranium is a versatile flower that works well as both a thriller and a filler. Some varieties, such as ivy geraniums, also work great as spillers.

3. Verbena

Speaking of spillers, verbena is another great annual summer option. These bright flowers for window sills come in several gorgeous colors, including purple and pink. Here are some verbena varieties that produce trailing stems:

Superbena

Imagination

Aztec Red Velvet

4. Petunias

Some of the best flowers for patio boxes can act as both fillers and spillers. A wide variety of petunias fit this description, as they have a semi-trailing habit. They grow fast and bloom continuously from spring until frost.

You can also use petunias of different colors for a striking display. Don't forget to keep them well-watered and deadhead the spent flowers.

More on the Best Flowers for Window Boxes in Full Sun

Choosing the best flowers for window boxes in full sun may not be a simple task, but it certainly is a fun one. The above guide will help you maximize your gardening space and make your window the envy of your neighborhood.

Keep reading our gardening content for more tips on enhancing the appeal of your Atlanta home!

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.