Are highways built for today's trucking demands?

Independent Contributor

Everyone knows how important the trucking industry and the highway system are to the American economy. All the packages that are sent back and forth across the country, and other important goods, need trucks and the highways they run on.

According to Statista.com, trucks are responsible for most of the overland freight movement in the United States, which isn't hard to believe. This demand for trucks moving goods on the highways of America is only going to keep growing.

The concern arises whether our highways are ready for all this growth and can handle all the extra traffic, though. There are definitely some trucking infrastructure challenges that everyone needs to be aware of.

Rising Freight Volumes

As demand for goods increases with population growth and rising prosperity, freight volumes are going to rise as well. Consumers now expect faster shipping times, which means more frequent deliveries and tighter schedules.

This surge in demand has placed additional pressure on highway systems that were not originally designed to handle such high traffic volumes. Road design needs to evolve with increasing freight sizes.

Infrastructure Aging and Limitations

Many highways in the US were built decades ago! For example, the Interstate highway system was built from 1956 to 1966, when Congress passed the Federal-Aid Highway Act.

Traffic and freight volume were much less back then, and the highways were able to keep up with the loads. That's really not the case any longer.

Heavier loads and more frequent use also contribute to faster wear and tear. This not only increases maintenance costs but can also pose safety risks if repairs are delayed.

Bigger Trucks, Bigger Challenges

Modern trucking companies are buying bigger and better trucks. These bigger trucks result in challenges for the truck drivers as they try to navigate the roads and highways of America.

Highways designed for smaller vehicles may not provide adequate turning radii, lane widths, or clearance heights for today's trucks. This can lead to bottlenecks, especially at interchanges, rest areas, and urban entry points.

Safety Considerations

The biggest issue is safety. As more and more trucks get on the highways of America, inevitably, it's going to result in increased accidents due to driver exhaustion, carelessness, or weather.

Whatever the reason, if you are a truck driver dealing with this, contact truck accident lawyer Stephen Babcock asap. He will be able to ensure your rights are protected, and you are able to receive the compensation you deserve.

Truck-Friendly Highways Need to be Upgraded

To ensure that all of the increasing freight volume can get across the US in a timely fashion, truck-friendly highways need to be upgraded and modernized. Everyone also needs to stay aware and awake around the trucks on the highways to avoid accidents or fatalities.

Highways need to continue to support efficient, safe, and reliable transportation in the years ahead, no matter how many heavy-weight trucks end up using them.

Please read through related articles on our website to stay informed.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.