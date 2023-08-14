Your Final Chane to Win Tickets to An Evening of Funk With Morris Day & The Time!

Dyron Ducati (10a-3p)

KISS COncert Series Funk Sep 2 - Guinness

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you your final chances to win tickets to see KISS 104.1 Presents: An Evening of Funk with Morris Day & The Time, Confunkshun, and SOS Band on September 2, 2023 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are almost sold out!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/14/2023 - 8/18/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents: An Evening of Funk on September 2, 2023 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre (ARV: $118.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309

