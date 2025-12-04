You have a chance to win a Publix gift card with Dyron’s 12 Days of Christmas!

Dyron Ducati (10a-3p)

Every weekday from now to December 19, KISS 104.1 is helping you celebrate the holidays with Dyron’s 12 Days of Christmas!

Listen to Dyron Ducati from 10am-3pm for your chance to win a $100 Publix gift card!

Brought to you by Publix. Where Shopping is a Pleasure.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/04/2025 - 12/19/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Twelve (12) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) Publix gift card with a value of $100. (ARV: $100.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

