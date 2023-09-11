Dyron Ducati Is Giving You A Chance to Win Tickets to Universal Orlando Resort!

Listen to Dyron Ducati this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win!

GLOBE 103117, Advertising, Morning, Universal Studios Florida, USF, Universal Orlando Resort, UOR, UO (KEVIN KOLCZYNSKI, KEVIN KOLCZYNS/UNIVERSAL ORLANDO)

You could win a pair of tickets to Universal Orlando Resort! You and a guest could be on your way to enjoy the action of your favorite films and better-hold-on-tight thrills at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

You could win a prize for two people, including:

  • 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks.
  • Regular parking access for one vehicle

For prize description and full Official Rules, click here.

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2023 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/23/23–10/27/23. Open to GA res., 18+. To enter, listen to KISS 104.1 on weekdays for cue to call, call 404-741-0104, and be designated caller. Odds vary. No limit on number of entries. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.KISS1041FM.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

