“You Could Win Tickets to Universal Orlando Resort from KISS 104.1″

Spring 2024 On-Air Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION OUTSIDE OF THAT DESCRIBED BELOW.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “You Could Win Tickets to Universal Orlando Resort from KISS 104.1″ Spring 2024 On-Air Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Georgia who are 21 years or older and have a valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state ID at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta (“Sponsor”), Universal City Development Partners, Ltd., d/b/a Universal Orlando Resort (“Universal Orlando”), CMG Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Sweepstakes sponsored or administered by any of the CMG Atlanta radio stations: WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB, WALR, and WSRV (each, a “Station”). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any Station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on February 26, 2024 and end at 7:30 p.m. EST on March 1, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

WALR KISS 104.1 (the “Station”) will hold on-air giveaways once each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period.

Enter by listening to the Station’s radio broadcast each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST for the cue to call (the “Cue”). When you hear the Cue, call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line at 404-741-0104 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the correct caller number as designated with each Cue by the Station DJ. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the person calling Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line in the designated order, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be designated a potential daily winner (each, a “Winner”). The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. Up to one (1) Winner will be selected each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, for a maximum total of five (5) Winners.

To be declared a winner for call-in Sweepstakes: (a) you must be listening to the Station when the Cue to call the Sweepstakes Line airs; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated caller and perform any applicable task to Sponsor’s satisfaction; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any other rules announced on air. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes’ operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to win, but each person may only be selected as the winner once, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by the Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (KISS1041FM.com/visitor_agreement/) and Privacy Policy (KISS1041FM.com/privacy_policy/), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Entry into a call-in Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to the Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach the Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during a call-in period of the Sweepstakes prior to accepting the applicable caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air a call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of winning opportunities awarded in this Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the applicable caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and no daily winner will be selected during that call-in period. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally dialed the phone to the radio station to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state-issued ID (or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes’ eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

4. Winner Selection and Odds : Each Winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct called as noted above. The maximum number of winners is five (5). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible participants and the order in which calls are received.

5. Prize Description . Five (5) Prize Packages (each a “Prize”) will be awarded.

Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each Winner will receive:

· Two (2) 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park Tickets for admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for Winner; and

· One (1) Universal Orlando Resort 1-Day Regular Parking access (valid for one (1) vehicle).

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Prize to be awarded is Four Hundred Seventy Dollars ($470.00).

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE. WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM THE DESTINATION.

Block out dates or other restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. If winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her prize with no guest, the prize will be awarded to winner only and any remainder of the prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. Winner must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older. Minor guests, if any, must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. All unclaimed and/or unused prizes will remain the property of Universal Orlando and may not be used as sales or trade incentive for employees of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner, nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. All details of the prize will be determined by Universal Orlando in its sole discretion and Universal Orlando reserves the right to substitute a similar prize or prize element of comparable value. Prize must be used before March 3, 2025 or Prize will be forfeited.

All theme park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attraction and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Universal Orlando reserves the right to change the name of any ticket. Unless otherwise noted, all theme park tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed ‘hard ticket’ entertainment events at any of the theme parks, hotels, or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues such as Hard Rock Live®.

In connection with any visit to Universal Orlando Resort, please be advised that Universal’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any Universal destination. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Universal cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of attendance at the parks (the “Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor and Universal Orlando will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor and/or Universal Orlando may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Sweepstakes occurs, render the redemption or fulfilment of some or all of the prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Universal Orlando in its sole and absolute discretion, reserves the right to evaluate and make modifications to the redemption and fulfilment processes and timelines for any prize or portion of the prize that Universal Orlando is responsible for, which may include but is not limited to providing additional time for redemption and/ or fulfilment. Should the prize become unavailable, experiences and items of a similar nature and value may be offered. Sponsor and/or Universal Orlando are not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Universal Orlando.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be identified at the time they are determined to be the correct caller, as noted above.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. EST and 5:00 p.m. EST, weekdays) and presenting a valid government-issued Georgia state photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

Each winner further grants Sponsor, and its affiliates, digital properties, and advertising, promotion and production agencies, permission to use his or her name, address or likeness in any and all advertising and promotional materials, in any manner or media whatsoever, including websites operated by Sponsor, for purposes of advertising, trade or promotion, without additional compensation.

Each winner acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, or distortion of his or her name or address.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, Universal City Development Partners, Ltd., d/b/a Universal Orlando Resort, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The “You Could Win Tickets to Universal Orlando Resort from KISS 104.1″ Spring 2024 On-Air Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after March 5, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit KISS1041FM.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), You Could Win a Pair of Tickets to Universal Orlando Tickets KISS 104.1 Fall Sweepstakes, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 Attn: Valencia Bromell/WALR Promotions. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Valencia.Bromell@CMG.com.

13. Prize Provider . Universal City Development Partners, Ltd. d/b/a Universal Orlando Resort is a prize supplier only in this Sweepstakes, is not a sponsor of this Sweepstakes and is not responsible for the administration of the Sweepstakes, the collection of entries, or the selection of any winner. Any disputes, claims, and causes of action against Universal Orlando arising out of or relating to any person’s use of or participation in any prize provided by Universal Orlando shall be resolved by applying the laws of Florida, without regard to conflict of laws provisions therein, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, Florida. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

