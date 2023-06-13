You Could Win Tickets to See Ne-Yo Before You Can Buy It!

Ne-Yo just announced his Champagne and Roses Tour with special guests Robin Thicke and Mario on Saturday, September 23 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. All week Nina Brown are giving you a chance to win tickets before you can buy them. Listen for a chance to win!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/13/2023 - 6/16/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Ne-Yo: Champagne and Roses Tour 2023 Saturday, September 23 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group