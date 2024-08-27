You could win tickets to Quaker State 400

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance at two tickets to Quaker State 400 on Sunday, September 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This event is the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and 2024 is the first time NASCAR’s postseason has kicked off in Atlanta. The last time AMS hosted a postseason race was 2008.

Call 877-9-AMS TIX or 770-946-4211 for tickets. Online tickets at atlantamotorspeedway.com or ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/27/24-8/30/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Quaker State 400 on Sunday, September 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $200.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

