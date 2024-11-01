You Could Win $2,500 to Go Home for The Holidays!

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck know that nothing beats being home with your family for the holidays! Enter below and tell us what going ‘home for the holidays’ would mean to you and why you should win $2,500 to help cover your travel expenses!

Thanks to 1-800-TruckWreck for making this all possible.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/4/24–11/25/24. Open to legal GA residents; 18+. To enter, submit entry form and essay at www.KISS104FM.com or on the KISS 104.1 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit one (1) entry per person. Add’l info and Official Rules: KISS104FM.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group