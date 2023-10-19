You Could Win $2,500 to Go Home for The Holidays!

Home for The Holidays 2023

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck know that nothing beats being home with your family for the holidays! Enter below and tell us what going ‘home for the holidays’ would mean to you and why you should win $2,500 to help cover your travel expenses!

Thanks to 1-800-TruckWreck for making this all possible.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/24/23–11/22/23. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, complete entry form and essay on KISS104fm.com or via station app (standard data rates apply) during applicable entry period. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: KISS104fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

