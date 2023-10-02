You Could Be Among The First to Win Tickets To See Ms. Lauryn Hill!

Lauryn Hill 2023

Coming off a triumphant Global Citizen Festival headline set where the 5x Grammy winner surprised fans by bringing out Fugees for part of the show, Ms. Hill has now announced additional dates to her upcoming The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour due to overwhelming demand. Newly added dates include Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on November 27.

Listen to The Frank Ski Show and Monie Love for your chance to win! Pre-sale begins Wednesday 10/4 at 10a local until Thursday 10/5 at 10p local using password is THATTHING at Ticketmaster.com

PUBLIC ON SALE – Friday 10/6 at 10a local


Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/2/2023- 10/6/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour on November 27, 2023 at State Farm. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

