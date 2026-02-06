Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Lionel Richie!

This weekend, KISS 104.1 has your chance to win two tickets to Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind, & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long at State Farm Arena on July 19!

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/07/2026 - 02/08/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind, & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long at State Farm Arena on July 19. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

