Winning Weekend: Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration - Will Downing

This weekend, we’re giving you your chances for you to see Will Downing with special guest Avery Sunshine on November 25, 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com





Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/18/2023 - 11/19/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Twelve (12) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration: Will Downing with special guest Avery Sunshine on November 25, 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $82.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group