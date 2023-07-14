Winning Weekend: KISS 104.1 Presents KEM!

KISS 104.1 and JD Entertainment Presents: An Evening of Soul with Kem on August 12, 2023 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Listen all weekend for a chance to win seats before they’re all gone.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

PARKING IS FREE - FOOD AND DRINKS ARE WELCOMED

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/15/2023-7/16/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see An Evening of Soul with Kem on August 12, 2023 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $158.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

