Winning Weekend: KISS 104.1 Presents Bruce Bruce at City Winery

KISS Present Bruce 2023

All weekend, were giving you a chance to see KISS 104.1 Presents Bruce Bruce at City Winery September 1-3, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com.

Weekend Giveaways:

  • Saturday, August 19 - Two tickets to see Bruce Bruce on September 2, 2023 at 9:30pm City Winery
  • Sunday, August 20 - Two tickets to see Bruce Bruce on September 3, 2023 at 6:30pm City Winery

Show list:

City Winery Atlanta presents stand up comedian Bruce Bruce live in a three-night, six-show residency August 12-14. Bruce Bruce is a name synonymous with keeping audiences rolling with laughter thanks to his captivating improv skills and larger-than-life comedic style. From his role as host for two seasons of BET’s “Comic View” to his many appearances on TV and film, Bruce is clearly a comedian that has found his mark in the business.


Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/19/2023 - 8/20/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Twelve (12) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see shows listed in the “weekend giveaways” section of description (Minimum of approx. retail value: $82.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

