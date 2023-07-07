Winning Weekend: Fall Back in Love Music & Comedy Jam

All weekend, listen for the a chance to win tickets to see Monica, Mario, Emmanuel Hudson, Jacquees, and more on the Fall Back in Love Music & Comedy Jam on August 5, 2023 at the State Farm Arena. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.





Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/01/23 - 07/02/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Fall Back in Love Music & Comedy Jam on August 5, 2023 at the State Farm Arena (Minimum approx. retail value: $60.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group