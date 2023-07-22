Winning Weekend: Champagne and Roses

Listen all weekend, for a chance to win tickets to see Ne-Yo: Champagne and Roses Tour with special guests Robin Thicke and Mario on Saturday, September 23 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.7/22/2023 - 7/23/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Ne-Yo: Champagne and Roses Tour 2023 Saturday, September 23 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group