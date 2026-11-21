Winning Weeekend: Your chance to win tickets to Jhene Aiko! Listen Saturday-Sunday for the chance to win.

Jhene Aiko Atlanta

All weekend long, KISS 104.1 has got your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jhene Aiko presents: Ark to Agartha: a Westside Whimsy Experience! With special guests H.E.R. and Sawe Lee on April 10th at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404 868-1041

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/21/2026 - 11/22/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Jhene Aiko presents: Ark to Agartha: a Westside Whimsy Experience with special guests H.E.R. and Sawe Lee on April 10th at State Farm Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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