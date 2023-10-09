Win Your Way to Sips Under the Sea

The ocean is deep, dark, and there’s no telling what’s lurking just below the surface. Face your fears and discover what makes the ocean such a mysterious and unexplored place at our Sips Under the Sea: Halloween, exclusively for our 21+ guests. Wear your favorite Halloween costume as you walk through our galleries, stop by the bar to grab a drink, and dance!

Sips Under the Sea is a unique, themed cocktail party exclusively for adults 21 and older. This after-hours event features popular cocktails, dining options, a live DJ from AMP’D Entertainment, and access to the Aquarium’s main galleries.





Listen to The Mark Arum Show all week for a chance to win tickets to Sips Under The Sea: Halloween October 27, 2023 at Georgia Aquarium. Tickets are on sale at GeorgiaAquarium.org

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/9/2023- 10/13/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Sips Under The Sea: Halloween October 27, 2023 at Georgia Aquarium. (Minimum approx. retail value: $123.98, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

