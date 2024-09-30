Win tickets to see Mary J. Blige before you can buy them!





Listen all week, for your first chances to win tickets to Mary J. Blige’s For My Fans Tour with special guest NE-YO and Mario on February 3, 2025, at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale Friday, October 4th at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/30/2024 - 10/4/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Mary J. Blige’s For My Fans Tour with special guest NE-YO and Mario on February 3, 2025, at State Farm Arena.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $158.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

