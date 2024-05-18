Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence

Mega-comedian and actor Martin Lawrence is going on tour for the first time in years! Both Dyron Ducati and Monie Love have your chances to see him on March 7, 2025 at State Farm Arena. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Listen to Monie Love this week from 3-7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED 5/20/2024 - 5/24/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Martin Lawrence: Run it Back on March 7, 2025 at State Farm Arena (minimum approx. retail value: $195.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.





