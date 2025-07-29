Win Them Before You Can Buy Them!! Toni & Tony in The Morning (6a - 10a)

EryKah Badu Mama's Gun 25

JUST ANNOUNCED: eryKah Badu: Mama’s Gun ‘25 The Return of Automatic Slim Tour on November 23 & 24 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre! Tickets on-sale this Friday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com!

Listen all week, to Toni & Tony in The Morning for a chance to win tickets to see eryKah Badu: Mama’s Gun ‘25 The Return of Automatic Slim Tour on November 23, 2025.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/28/2025 - 08/01/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to eryKah Badu: Mama’s Gun ‘25 The Return of Automatic Slim Tour on November 23, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group