Win it before you can buy it!

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton

GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal powerhouse, Fantasia Barrino, is coming to the award-winning State Farm Arena on Friday, October 17 at 8 p.m. with special guest Anthony Hamilton. Fans will get the opportunity to experience an unforgettable night as the platinum-selling artists perform their chart-topping hits.

Tickets will be available starting with presale on Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m with promo code LOVE. local time.

The general on-sale begins Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/18/2025 - 06/20/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Three (3) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton on October 17, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

