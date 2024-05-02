We’ve Got More Ways For You to See Chris Brown!

Queens of R&B

Chris Brown: 11:11 Tour, Presented by Live Nation, with special guests: Ayra Starr and Muni Long stops in Atlanta for three shows July 5, July 6, and July 14.

Enter below for a chance to win tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/8/2024 12:00pm - 7/7/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com. Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about July 8, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive two (2) tickets to The Queens of R&B Tour hits Atlanta on July 16, 2024 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.(ARV: Minimum of $225.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309..

