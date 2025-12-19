We’ve got four tickets to see the MJ Musical, enter for a chance to win!

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry is on tour in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Enter for a chance to win four tickets to see MJ The Musical at the Fox Theatre!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/19/2025 5:00am ET – 1/18/26 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Enter for a chance to win FOUR tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s “MJ The Musical” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 1/30/26, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. one (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: Four (4) tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s MJ The Musical at the Fox Theatre, date TBD. (ARV: $198.00, subject to change based on hotel prices) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

