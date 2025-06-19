We have your chance to win floor seats to see Keyshia Cole! Enter for a chance to win

Keyshia Cole

The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and “Princess of Hip-Hop and R&B” has officially announced The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour, presented by AEG Presents and Free Lunch.

Joining Keyshia on tour are XXL Freshman 2015 alumnus Tink, multi-platinum selling Keri Hilson, and Elijah Blake on July 22, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/19/2025 5:00 am - 7/13/2025 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com. Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about July 16, 2025, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive two (2) floor tickets to see Keyshia Cole on July 22, 2025 at State Farm Arena.(ARV: Minimum of $363.33 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309..

