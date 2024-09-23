Tonie Moore has your chance at Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival Tickets!

Stone Mountain - Pumpkin Festival

Listen all week, for a chance to win four tickets to Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival Play by Day, Glow by Night is even Bigger. Better. AND Brighter! Check out the NEW Cinderella’s Tree Lighting Show! Watch as Cinderella glides through the air in her shimmering gown and with a wave of her hand lights the giant Pumpkin Tree. There’s so much to do, so close to home at Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival Play by Day, Glow by Night! Make it a family getaway and stay at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort, just minutes from the Pumpkin Festival.

Book your stay or buy tickets at StoneMountainPark.com!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/23/24 - 9/27/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park (Minimum approx. retail value: $120.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

