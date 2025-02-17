Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to the sold out show! Toni & Tony in The Morning (6a - 10a)

Crystal Renee

Keep it Positive, Sweetie A safe space for women to heal, love and grow, curated by Crystal Renee Hayslett is making its way to Atlanta on March 2, 2025 in front of a live audience at the Tabernacle.

Listen all week to Toni & Tony in the morning for a chance to win tickets to Keep it Positive, Sweetie Podcast Live with Crystal Renee on March 2, 2025 at the Tabernable.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/17/2025 - 02/21/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Keep it Positive, Sweetie Podcast Live with Crystal Renee on March 2, 2025 at the Tabernable.. (Minimum approx. retail value: $105.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.





