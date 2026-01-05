Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to see R&B Live Tour! Toni & Tony in The Morning (6a-10a)

R&B Live Tour

This week, Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to win two tickets to R&B Live Tour with Tyrese, Jagged Edge, Tank, and More at State Farm Arena on February 15, 2026!

Each day, they’ll be giving away better and better seats, starting with 5th row and ending with a chance for you to win FRONT ROW SEATS!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/05/2026 - 01/09/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to R&B Live Tour with Tyrese, Jagged Edge, Tank, and More at State Farm Arena on February 15, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $168.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group