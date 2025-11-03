Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to see Jeffery Osborne! Toni & Tony in The Morning (6a-10a)

Jeffery Osborne

This week, listen to Toni & Tony in the Morning for a chance to win tickets to see Jeffery Osborne on November 29 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/03/2025 - 11/07/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Jeffery Osborne on November 29 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $160.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

