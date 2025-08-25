Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to see Isa Rae!

Issa Rae

This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to see In Conversation With Issa Rae: The I Should Be Smarter By Now Book Tour on September 15 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/25/2025 - 08/29/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to i and Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to see In Conversation With Issa Rae: The I Should Be Smarter By Now Book Tour on September 15 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group